Man sentenced to 3 months in eve-teasing case

Pampore,

A local court here on Saturday convicted a man in an eve teasing case and sentenced him to three months imprisonment with a fine of rupees 5000.

The accused (name with held) in 2014 allegedly teased and molested a girl in his neighbourhood from Wuyen area of Pampore township in Pulwama district.

On 16-12-2014 the complainant had filed a written application before the police stating that the accused “often teases/molests” her on the road.

The complaint alleged that on 15-12-2014 (a day before the complaint was filed), while she was on her way to her residence near Rajikadal, the accused passed indecent/obscene remarks towards the complainant, which annoyed the complainant and the passersby. The complainant called her father immediately, who came in a vehicle and took her home.

Police had taken cognizance of case after the complaint was filed and registered a case under FIR no. 166/2014 at police station Pampore. Police however started investigation and recorded the statements of witnesses. The evidence was taken and the offence u/s 294 RPC “was proved to have been committed by the accused person”.

The court however granted the accused bail. Further investigation was taken and challan was produced before court. The accused pleaded not guilty. Accordingly, the prosecution was directed to lead its evidence in support of the challan.

The prosecution contended that all the witnesses corroborated their case. A witness who turned hostile also supported the case of the prosecution to the extent that the accused was a habitual eve teaser. The court while reading out its order said, the prosecution has succeeded in establishing the guilt of the accused for the commission of offenses under section 294 of RPC. The accused is liable to convicted.—GK

Share on: WhatsApp