Man running illegal clinic arrested

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Police have arrested a man for allegedly running an illegal clinic/maternity home and storing spurious and life expired medicines. As per details District Drug Controller Tariq Masood Shah along with police raided a house in village Sheenbagh in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station and arrested Saqlain Arshad who along with his mother had been running maternity clinic and selling spurious and life expired medicines.

District Drug Controller recovered spuriius medicines and other medical instruments and sealed the clinic, During initial investigation Saqlain informed Police that his mother was a trained Lady Health Worker and had been running this clinic under the cover of a beauty parlour while he had been working at a hardware store.

Latter while talking to newsmen District Drug Controller said that quacks were playing with the precious life of the innocent people and deserve no leniency.