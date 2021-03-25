Man roughed up while being forced to chant anti-Pakistan slogans in India (VIDEO)

A Hindu man was spotted beating up another person in New Delhi and forcing him to chant slogans in favour of Indian and against Pakistan in a disturbing video that has gone viral on social media.

The clip shows the accused named Ajay Goswami pinning the victim, whose identity is yet to be disclosed, down to the ground and forcing him -“Zor se bol (say loudly). Hindustan Zindabad (Long live India). Pakistan Murdabad,” NDTV reported.

The incident, according to local police held in in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas locality. It can be heard as the assailant along with his friends cursing the poor man.

The beating goon is said to be Ajay Pandit, a resident of the old village Garhi Mendu, a boy of milk. And the incident is also near Khajuri Chowk.

They also tell him to chant: “Asaduddin Owaisi Murdabad”. Mr Owaisi is a Lok Sabha MP and president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

Police said that the accused has been arrested and a criminal case against him has also been registered.

It has emerged that the accused was also involved in Delhi riots that occurred last year in February when 50 people were killed during clashes between supporters and critic of the controversial citizenship law.

Social media users are condemning the brutal action while demanding stern action against the suspect.