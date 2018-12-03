Man recovered by police after encounter

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

The CIA Police Shikarpur claimed to have released an abducted person who was kidnapped by luring female voice on 4th November after an encounter ensued between kidnappers and police at the revirine area of Napar-Kot Police Station, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. This was claimed by Abdul Qadir Chandio, the In-charge CIA Shikarpur police during a press conference held at SSP Office Shikarpur.

Mr Chandio, claimed that following on the spy information that kidnappers wanted to seal their kidnappee to another gang, on it, CIA police took timely action and succeeded in releasing a kidnappee identified as Shoieb Shah, put up of Tharopur Mohalla, improvised locality of Shikarpur, while kidnappers fled from place of firing. However, he termed it is big achievement of Shikarpur police and handed over the recovered youth to his heirs after necessary formalities.

There are a few gangs active in kidnapping through modern tools and luring female voice in Shikarpur, Ghotki and Kashmore-Kandhkot district and kidnapped them when victim reaches at designated place and demand at least Rs50 million.

