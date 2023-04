A brutal husband killed his wife after making her swallow poisonous pills in Hafizabad on Wednesday.

In her video statement recorded minutes before her death, Salma Bibi revealed that her husband with the help of his brother made her consume poisonous pills.

After recording her statement, Salma Bibi lost her battle for life. Her body was shifted to the DHQ Hospital. DPO Dr Fahd Ahmad vowed to take strict legal action against the culprits.