Man opens fire on vendor ‘for selling stale watermelon’ in Lahore

A shopkeeper was injured after a customer allegedly opened fire on him in Lahore’s Sabzazar area on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place at Kharak drain bridge in Sabzazar where a customer complained to the shopkeeper about the stale watermelon he sold.

When shopkeeper Abid replied in a bitter tone, the customer became enraged and opened fire as a result of which Abid suffered bullet injuries on the chest and was grievously injured. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted Abid to hospital for urgent medical assistance. Police said teams were conducting raids to arrest the suspect.