Man of the Moment: Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai

THE citadel of resistance in Kashmir, Syed Ali Geelani, is not keeping well since last many years. Change in the top most position of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat was on cards. Mind you, the seat of chief minister for the State of Jammu Kashmir is considered to be the tough job in this part of the world; but to fit in the chair and shoe of Geelani is toughest. This change in guard came on Monday after Geelani in consultation with Majlis-e-Shora chose his trusted aide, Muhammad Ashraf Ali, aka Ashraf Sehrai as the new chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

Who is Sehrai? Sehrai was born in 1944 in Tickipora Lolab, Kupwara. His forefathers migrated to this part of Kashmir before partition. His family hails from the Khans of Pakistan. His father’s name is Shamas-ud-din Khan.

Sehrai studied in Tickipora till primary level, before moving on to Sogam High school for further studies. He passed matriculation exam in 1959. Sehrai recalls that he was a bright, intelligent but shy student who took interest in debates and discussions on religious and political discourses. He was given Wazifa (scholarship) in Class 10th because of his intellectual and command on Persian, Arabic and Urdu languages.

He did B.A. (Hons.) in Urdu from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). Sehrai also has prestigious Urdu degrees of Aadebe Mahir and Aadebe Kamil. Like many other Kashmiris, Sehrai fondly recalls that he was taught by Kashmiri pandit teachers. One of his childhood teachers was Gopi Nath Kaul, who taught him English. Sehrai holds him in high regard and still remembers how he taught him like his own child.

His two brothers, who were politically and religiously active, were one of the early Rukuns (basic member) of Jamaat-e-Islami. To be a Rukun of Jamaat is not easy, as one has to go through many various levels of Islamic rituals. By now, Jamaat had made a base in Tickipora. The man who took Jamaat to far-flung areas was the none other than Syed Ali Geelani. Young Geelani was made in-charge of Jamaat’s district president Baramulla. He used to visit Tickipora frequently. It was during one of these visits when he met Sehrai.

Sehrai was impressed by Geelani’s hold on Quran and Hadees (sayings of Prophet Muhammad) S.A.W. Sehrai was also impressed by Geelani’s command on Maulana Abul Ala Maududi’s literature. He was also enthused by Geelani’s sinewy speeches. “He used to lovingly call me Ashlala,” recalls Sehrai.Sehrai finished Class X when he was 17. By this time, Geelani was 30-years-old, and Halqiy-e-Sopore. He was in dire need of young blood for the party. Sehrai’s elder brother motivated him to join Geelani.

Also, Sehrai had developed a keen interest in the writings of Maududi. To understand Maududi better, Geelani was the best teacher Sehrai could have asked for. He joined Geelani in 1959 – and has stayed with him ever since. “I am a shadow of Geelani right from 1959. I have never gone to my home with the intention of not coming back.

He is my Rehbar (leader) and I am his follower.” Sehrai continues to be a lover of literature and poetry, but is not engaged in writing anymore because of his political engagements. Most of his writings and poems were published by Jamaat’s “Azaan” magazine and “Tulu” magazine. In 1965, when he was 22 years old, Sehrai was jailed for the first time for his “anti-government activities.” He was imprisoned in Srinagar Central Jail for about six months. In central jail, he once was reading Kounsar Niyazi’s work namely “Zaree Gul”. He narrates an interesting anecdote about how his name changed from Ashraf Ali to Ashraf Sehrai. He says laughing: “Geelani Sahab, Shah Wali Mohammad of Seelu, Sopore and I were lodged in Central Jail Srinagar. “After reading Niyazi’s work, I wrote ‘Sehrai’ (floater). At this young age, I was thinking that what I am doing in a jail. I was also missing my parents and my home. That is why the word ‘Sehrai’ came to my mind. “Shah Wali saw the name and exclaimed ‘Sehrai’ and showed it to Geelani Sahab. “From then onwards I became Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai,” he says.

Sehrai calls Geelani his Rehbar and also his brother, according to Islam. Their strongest bond is the Kashmir movement. It has kept them together for 58 years now. Their ideological bond continues to thrive and also attracts the youth of Kashmir to both of them. Sehrai says ideology is the base of any movement.

In his views, the recent failure of talks between the two nuclear states happened only because the Kashmiris (primary party to the dispute) were not included in the dialogue process. He also is a firm believer of third party intervention like United Nations or third neutral country to the Kashmir issue.

Sehrai was one of the key Hurriyat leaders during 2010 unrest in Kashmir. Many in Kashmir think that by 2010 unrest was fruitless. But Sehrai views the failure of 2010 year differently. He says: “There were some strategic mistakes on part of leadership like we gave long strike calls which disillusioned certain sections of Kashmir. I must say that 2010 was a collective failure for Kashmir.”

Many activists and cadre in Tehreek-e-Hurriyat believe that Sehrai is a capable man, holds command and has a say among masses. As a shy man, Sehrai has always avoided the limelight. This is why he is largely unknown in the glaring eye of the media and the public.

