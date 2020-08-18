Man murders wife over domestic spat

A man allegedly murdered his wife with a hatchet (Toka) and injured his son over a domestic spat in Sahiwal on Tuesday, the police said. According to police, the incident occurred in Fareed Nagar area of Gaimbar where a man got enraged and murdered his 50-year-old wife identified as Nasreen. The son Asghar got seriously injured due to attack of the father with a hatchet. The dead body of woman and injured were shifted to DHQ hospital, Okara for post-mortem and other medico-legal formalities.
