Man who made Pakistan a nuclear power is facing courts: Capt (r) Safdar

ISLAMABAD : Captain (r) Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that it is the biggest question mark on the country as the man who made Pakistan first Muslim nuclear power has been facing courts today.

Talking to media after arriving at the Judicial Complex for hearing of corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said that the July 28 judgment into the Panama Case against Nawaz Sharif has made fun of the country in front of the world.

He said because of the verdicts being given by the courts, Pakistan has become a joke in the world. Commenting on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s briefing in the Senate, the ex-PM’s son-in-law said that National Assembly and Senate should also be given such briefings after an interval of three to four months on national issues.

Safdar went on to say that the former premier also wanted that the institutions should have harmony for the progress of the country, adding that the institutions should work together under constitution.

Orignally published by INP