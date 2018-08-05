Man kills wife, one killed over land dispute

Sargodha/Peshawar

A man killed his wife over family dispute in Noushehra police limits on Saturday. Police sources said that Ghulam Sarwar resident of village Jahlar Tehsil Jauhrabad used to quarrel with his wife Rehmat Bibi over family dispute. Today accused Sarwar allegedly gunned down his wife and fled. The body was handed over the heirs after postmortem. On the report of deceased’s brother Muhammad Ishaq, police have registered case against the accused and started investigation.

The Judge of Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Atiq ur Rehman Bhindar has awarded three times death sentences to an accused involved in a double murder case. According to court sources here on Saturday that a police prisoners Van was on its way to the courts when an accused Nasrullah snathched gun from a constable and killed two police constables and injured four others on March 18,2002. After incidents, the police arrested accused Nasrullah and presented Challans in anti-terrorism court Sargodha.

Meanwhile, it is reported that from Peshawar that one person was killed and three other injured during an exchange of firing between two groups over land dispute in South Waziristan Agency on Saturday. According to official of the political administration, the incident took place in Cheni Khwa areas of agency headquarter of the South Waziristan Agency Wana.—APP

