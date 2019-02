Sheikhupura

A pitiless man gunned down his wife and one-month-old daughter over domestic disputes here on Thursday and escaped the scene. Police said that the accused hailing from Sheikhupura city exchanged hot words with wife over domestic issues.

The verbal clash turned violent after which the culprit opened straight fire killing wife and one-month-old daughter and fled the scene after committing dual murder.—INP

