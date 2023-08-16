Raza Naqvi Attock

Woman fall victim to domestic violence in Kamra Sharqi village of Hassanabdal of Attock district on Tuesday as husband showered bullets over his wife and teenage daughter. Police sources said that 45 year old Babar-stated to be a drug addict often subject torture his 35 years old wife Shabana Bibi.

On Tuesday the man has again subject his wife serve torture and to escape further torture, she board a rickshaw along with his 13 years old daughter Warda Bibi to her parents’ house. Out of rage, he intercepted the rickshaw and showered bullets over them resultantly his wife died on the spot while daughter received three bullet injuries and cortically injured.

The man fled from the scene after bloodbath. The dead and injured were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital where the condition of the girl is stated to be in danger. Police launched haunt to arrest the suspect after registration of a murder and attempt murder case.