Man kills wife

Faisalabad

A man clubbed to death his wife over domestic dispute, in the precincts of Lundianwala police station. Police said on Wednesday that Nazia Bibi (35) resident of Chak No.145-GB exchanged harsh words with her spouse Sadi Ahmad over a domestic dispute. In a fit of rage, Sadi Ahmed killed his wife with a blow of club. She was the mother of four kids. On information, police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody and later Rescue-1122 shifted the body to mortuary of THQ Hospital Jaranwala.—APP