Man kills three women

Attock

A merciless man gunned down three women including his wife and injured another over domestic disputes here on Wednesday. The police arrested the accused.

Police said that the incident took place in village Humak, Bahtar police station jurisdiction in Attock where accused Khalid Mehmood, welder exchanged hot words his wife and two relative women. The verbal clash turned violent after which the cul-prit opened straight fire killing his wife Uzma Bibi, sister-in-law Fehmida Bibi W/O Darya Khan, aunt Tasleem Bibi —INP