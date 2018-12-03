Man kills son-in-law

Our Correspondent

Gujranwala

A merciless man gunned down his son-in-law (husband of daughter) over petty dispute here on Sunday and escaped the scene. Police said that the incident took place in Lambanwali police station jurisdiction in Gujranwala cantt where an accused opened straight fire at his son-in-law after exchange of hot words over minor issue.

The youth was killed in the firing and the culprit fled the scene after committing the murder. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against the murderer started raids for his arrest.

Meanwhile hanged bodies of two people were recovered from agricultural fields here on Sunday.

