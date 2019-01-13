Man kills son for insisting to meet mother

Nankana

A man tortured to death his three-year-old son here on Sunday. Police arrested the accused. According to details, wife of accused Sujawal hailing from Mandi Faizabad area of Nankana Sahib was staying with her parents over differences with her husband.

The three-year-old son of Sujawal insisted for going to home of maternal grandparents where her mother was staying. Annoyed over son’s desire for visiting his mother, the culprit tortured him to death.

The police, getting the information, reached the scene and arrested the accused. The body was shifted to DHQ Hospital where according to postmortem report the child died due to brutal torture. The police has registered a case against murder of minor son and started investigation.—INP

