Man kills Pir over marriage issue

Faisalabad

A devotee clubbed to death his Pir (spiritual leader) over marriage issue, in the area of Thikriwala police station. Police said here Saturday that Pir Muhammad Arshad resident of Qila Didar Singh solemnized marriage with Jannat Bibi (18), the daughter of his devotee Imdad Hussain, resident of Chak No 245-RB after abducting her. In a fit of grudge, Imdad Hussain called his Pir Muhammad Arshad in his house in a pretext and clubbed him to death. The police arrested the accused and started investigation.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 9 persons on the charge of displaying weapons and resorting to aerial firing from various parts of the district during past 12 hours.

Police said here Saturday that among the accused include Abdur Rehman, Wajahat, Rizwan from Chak No.209-RB, Salman from Chak No.214-RB, Ghulam Murtaza from Chak No.296-RB, Nasir from Chak No.276-RB, Sheikh Aun from Novelty Bridge, Asif Naveed from Abdullah Pur Underpass and Umar Daraz from Chak No.204-RB.

The accused have been locked behind bars and further investigation was under progress.

While, Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested two police officials on the charge of accepting illegal gratification from a citizen. ACE spokesman said here Saturday that Muhammad Akram, resident of Gulistan Colony filed a complaint, alleging that ASI Niaz of Samanabad police station was demanding bribe from him for a legal work.

On this complaint, ACE team headed by Magistrate Zeeshan Labbha conducted a raid and nabbed two police constables Asif and Zahid red-handed while receiving bribe money of Rs 5000. The raiding team recovered marked currency notices from their possession and locked them behind bars for further investigation.—APP

