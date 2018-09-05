Man kills husband, mother-in-law of beloved in Jhang

JHANG : A man killed two including husband and mother-in-law of beloved and fled the scene here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Muhammad Hasnana of Jhang city where accused Haider barged into house of beloved killed her husband and mother-in-law with sharp edged weapon.

The accused fled the scene after committing dual murder and the bodies were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for postmortem.

The police after registering a case against the murderers have started raids for his arrest.