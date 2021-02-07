Man kills girl over refusing marriage proposal

Staff Reporter

A man allegedly murdered a girl after she refused his marriage proposal here in the City on Sunday. According to police, the incident was reported in Islampura area of the city, where a man fired multiple shoots towards a girl after her family refused to accept his proposal.

“He entered the house in a rash after the refusal and opened fire on her, killing her instantly,” they said adding that the victim is being identified as Sobia. The accused Kashif was a distant relative of Sobia, who is going to be married on March 05. The police said that the accused had managed to flee after the incident. “We have launched a search operation to trace him,” they said adding that he would be arrested soon. It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of women being attacked over refusing marriage proposals have been reported previously.