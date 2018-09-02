Man kills friend, surrenders to police

Khushab

A man gunned down his friend over personal grudge and surrendered to police here on Sunday, police said. Police said accused Naeem, hailing from Rangpur Bighorn area of Khushab district killed his friend, Usman, who had come from Chichawatni to meet him a couple of days earlier.

The murderer and the deceased had worked together in Saudi Arabia for five years and recently returned back. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

The culprit surrendered to police with murder weapon after committing the crime and the police, after registering a case against him, started an investigation.—INP

