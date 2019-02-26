Man kills ex-wife over second marriage

Hujra Shah Muqeem

An ex-wife has allegedly been killed by her husband over her second marriage, in Hujra Shah Muqeem on Monday. According to details, victim Khurma Bibi who remarried after getting divorce from her husband has been murdered by her ex-spouse in Chanba village of Hujra Shah Muqeem.

After the incident, Hazrat Khan was escaped with two of his fellows, who allegedly are involved in the murder of Khurma Bibi. Police initiated the investigations after victim’s father-in-law Badshah Khan filed a case against the accused.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp