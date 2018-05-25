Man kills daughter to marrying neighbour’s niece

Bahawalnagar

A man allegedly killed his daughter to marry neighbour’s niece as compensation by putting the blame of murder on him, who had earlier refused his proposal to marry his niece. According to the police, Ashraf wanted to marry for the second time to the niece of his neighbour Maqsood but, Maqsood refused.

On May 19, Ashraf sent his wife to the market to buy milk and took his daughter to Maqsood’s house, with whom he shares a boundary. Ashraf allegedly slaughtered his daughter there with a sharp-edged object, police said. Immediately after committing the crime, Ashraf ran out in the street to raise a hue and cry, blaming Maqsood and his son Abu Sufyan of the murder.

Ashraf filed an FIR with the police stating Maqsood and Abu Sufyan killed his seven-year-old daughter over dispute on boundary wall. However, when police arrested Ashraf over suspicion, he confessed to killing his own daughter expecting to get Maqsood’s niece’s hand in marriage as compensation of the murder in which he falsely implicated his neighbour.