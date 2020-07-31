Man killed, wife kidnapped for honour

Our Correspondent

Ghotki

The barbaric practice of honour killing based upon obsolete values and traditions claimed another life, as a man was brutally killed and his wife kidnapped in Ghotki only because they had married according to their own choice on Friday.

The barbaric act was committed in the Murid Shakh area of Ghotki, as Ashiq Khokar and Haseena were going to Sukkur from Sadiqabad on a rickshaw because of the fear of being murdered. They had tied knot against the will of Haseena’s family two months ago.

But the armed men riding in a van intercepted them. The attackers first brutally injured Murid with axe and then shot him dead on the spot.