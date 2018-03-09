Man killed by unknown

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A man was beaten to death by unknown accused over uncertain reasons in Sialkot.

The police on Thursday have told further that Muhammad Rafique son of Muhammad Latif (45) was found dead on his ‘dera’ (farm house) by his son in village Pindi Mandla, in the limits of Kotli Syed Ameer police station.

It is told further that the deceased Rafique went to his ‘dera’ in order to feed the cattle and never returned back home upon which his son, Shehzad, went after him only to find him as dead.

It is told that the deceased was hit in the head to death with the help of some blunt tool by some unknown accused over uncertain motives.