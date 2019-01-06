Man killed, three injured in gas cylinder blast

Rawalpindi

A man was killed and three others injured when a blast occurred in a factory in Industrial Zone at Rawat here on Saturday.

According to details, four labourers were sitting in a room inside the factory; one of them lit a cigarette when a huge explosion took place.

Resultantly, one labour was killed while three others sustained critical burn injuries and were shifted to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) hospital. The injured were identified as Naveed, Amir and Zamin Shah while the deceased was identified as Yashfa. Fire extinguishers controlled fire in the factory soon after the blast.—APP

