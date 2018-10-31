Man killed over minor dispute

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Four armed persons on Wednesday shot dead a man over minor dispute in the village of Pindi Pangjorian in the jurisdiction of Kotli Syed Ameer Police Station.

According to police,Asif lodged a report before the police station that he with uncle Sadique and cousin Sajjad went to a shop for solving a minor dispute with opponents Zahid, Sajid, Shamas and Abid. After discussions, the opponents got infuriated and opened indiscriminate firing at them. As a result, Sadique received number of bullets and died on the spot while others luckily saved. Police sent the body for postmortem.Police managed to arrest two accused as named Sajid and Abid. Police have registered a case and started investigations.

Meanwhile, a woman passenger died on Wednesday during flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) at Sialkot International Airport. According to an official of Sialkot International Airport, Kulsoom (55) boarded Jeddah-Sialkot PIA Flight no.

PK-746 after performing Umrah. When flight reached near Multan, Kulsoom felt sick and died during the flight. She belonged to Gujranwala. After necessary documentation, officials of Sialkot International Airport handed over the body to heirs.

