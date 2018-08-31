Man killed over financial dispute, suspects held

Two brothers shot dead a man over financial dispute in the metropolis on Thursday. Police arrested the culprits.

The culprits stated to be real brothers hailing from Korangi repeatedly demanded Adnan to return their Rs2,84,000 lent to him several months earlier, but Adnan constantly ignored the requests saying he has not money at the time and will return when his financial position will improve.

This attitude irritated the culprits who shot him dead. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

The police arrested the murderers and after registering a case against them at concerned police station started an investigation—INP

