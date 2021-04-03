Man killed in fight with neighbour over a gutter issue

A man was killed and three injured after a fight broke out between two neighbours in Gujranwala’s Aminabad over the installation of gutter on Saturday afternoon.

According to the complainant, the victim along with his family members was installing a gutter in front of their house gate.

“During the construction work, the culprits came out and started abusing us,” the victim’s brother said.

The suspects, identified as Ejaz and Muhammad Usman, later came to the site again with a gun and opened fire.—INP