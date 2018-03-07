Man killed for having illicit relations

Faisal Khawer Butt

A man butchered another man on Tuesday for allegedly having illicit relations with his daughter. According to details, Usman Ali s/o Alamgir was brutally butchered to death by Tahir Mehmood s/o Riaz on early morning in Muhallah Lalpura, in the limits of the Rangpura police station.

The police managed to arrest the accused and also took the body in custody for postmortem purpose. It is said that the accused had doubts that the deceased allegedly had developed illicit relations with his daughter. The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigations.