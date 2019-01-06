Man killed during robbery

Faisalabad

A man was shot dead and another sustained injuries during a robbery in Dijkot police area. Police spokesman told APP here on Sunday that armed bandits stormed into the house of one Faqeer Hussain in Chak No 242-RB Miani late Saturday night and took the family hostage at gunpoint.

They gathered valuables and cash. When some of the family members offered resistance, the dacoits opened fire on them and fled the scene. As a result, 22-year-old Saeed Ahmad and 23-year-old Muhammad Akmal received bullet injuries.

They were rushed to an area hospital where Saeed Ahmad succumbed to his injuries while the condition of Akmal was stated to be critical. The police have started investigation.—APP

