Man killed by robbers laid to rest

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A man, who was killed by the robbers on resistance, was laid to rest on Sunday and the police registered a case in this regard. According to details a shopkeeper namely, Inaam on late Saturday evening was shot and killed by three unidentified and armed robbers in Oora village, in the limits of the Sadder Sialkot police station, for offering resistance against robbery. The deceased was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard near Dalowali after funeral prayers. Meanwhile police have registered a case against the robbers who had fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, six persons, busy in gambling on cards were arrested.

The police on Sunday said that a place in village Malo Patial, in the limits of the Sadder Pasroor police station, was raided and six gamblers including.

