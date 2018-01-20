Man killed, 10 girls injured in India LoC firing

FO summons Indian diplomat

A man was killed and at least 10 schoolgirls were wounded in Bhimber district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday after Indian troops resorted to “unprovoked” shelling from across the restive line of control (LoC), the officials said.

Ghulam Nabi, 60, son of Noor Muhammad, was in his home in Naali village of Barnala sector when he was hit by a splinter from a mortar shell at around 10:30am, said Bhimber Chaudhry Deputy Commissioner Guftar. The victim died on the spot, he added.

India forces targeted the Chahi Samahni sector, injuring the girls, one of whom is stated to be in critical condition, ..

The critically injured girl, identified as Chaman, a student of grade 5, has been admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Bhimber.

Thursday, two women were shot dead and five people were injured in cross-border firing along the working boundary.

The heavily militarised LoC, as well as Working Boundary, have been witnessing frequent skirmishes and artillery duels, in a serious breach of a ceasefire agreement signed by both the armies in November 2003.

Several casualties, most of them civilians, have occurred in cross-border shelling.

According to Zaheeruddin Qureshi, head of the AJK’s State Disaster Management Authority, 46 civilians had lost their lives and another 262 were injured in AJK in Indian shelling in 2017.

Casualties along the Working Boundary were in addition to the physical losses in AJK in the previous year.

Friday’s casualties along the LoC pushed the death toll in AJK in 2018 to two while as many have sustained injuries.

Along the Working Boundary, 2 women were killed and five others were wounded on Wednesday night.

According to Foreign Office, Indian forces had committed more than 1,900 ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary in 2017 while the number was over 70 in 2018.

Meanwhile, Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Pakistan JP Singh was summoned by the Foreign Office on Friday over the killing of a civilian across the Line of Control (LOC), the FO spokesperson informed.

A civilian was killed and four others were injured as a result of unprovoked Indian firing at the LOC on Friday.

The Indian diplomat was also summoned yesterday over Indian firing across the Working Boundary in Sialkot, Punjab.

In today’s meeting, Foreign Office’s South Asia Director General Dr Faisal handed over a protest letter to the Indian deputy high commissioner.

The Indian diplomat was summoned the third time in this week.

On January 18, two women were martyred and five people injured as a result of unprovoked Indian firing across the Working Boundary in Sialkot. The ISPR said the Indian forces targetted the civilian population in Kundanpur Village of Sialkot.

Border guards of the Punjab Rangers conducted retaliatory fire and destroyed an Indian force, the ISPR said.

The FO said that despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations, Radio Pakistan reported.

India frequently opens unprovoked fire across the LoC, resulting in the martyrdom of civilians and army officials.