Man jumps off flyover to death

Staff Reporter

A man committed suicide here in the City by jumping off Walton flyover situated on Ferozepur Road on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Shafiq. Police soon reached the site of the incident and started an investigation. Meanwhile, a 20-year-old girl was raped in Mozang by two boys after torturing her severely on Friday. According to the statement the girl gave to the police, Ihsan and Hassan barged into her house when she was alone; thrashed her and then raped her.

She told the police that the suspects fled when somebody telephoned them. Police registered the case against Ihsan and Hassan while the girl was shifted to the hospital for treatment. The police said it was investigating the case, and hoped the culprits would be arrested soon.