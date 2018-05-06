Man jailed to 18 yrs, fined for hurling shoe at judge

Multan

An anti-terrorism court awarded an 18-year jail term along with a fine of Rs200,000 fine to a man who had hurled a shoe at a civil judge in Multan on Saturday. The accused, Muhammad Ejaz, under-trial in a robbery case, was sentenced by Justice Malik Khalid Mehmood at the ATC room number one. The court gave the verdict within a day as the hearing started.

Back on March 22, the man had hurled a shoe at judge Zahid Qayum in the courtroom as he had been languishing in jail despite his bail orders being issued.— Agencies