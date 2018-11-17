Man involved in telephone banking fraud arrested

Jhang

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Faisalabad wing on Saturday arrested a man involved in telephone banking fraud in Jhang. Assistant Director Cyber Crime Wing Shoaib Haroon said, “We conducted an investigation after a complaint from an Abbottabad resident, Muhammad Sadeeq, that Rs105,000 had been withdrawn from his bank account.”

During the investigation, we traced suspect Asif, who used to call people pretending to be a bank officer and gather their account details, the assistant director added.—INP

