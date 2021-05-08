Man injured as Bahria Town guards allegedly open fire on villagers

A resident of Karachi’s Gadap Town was shot at and wounded on Friday in firing allegedly carried out by private guards and policemen in civvies during Bahria Town Karachi’s (BTK) move to bulldoze several agricultural lands to pave the way for housing projects in the outskirts of the city.

While police were reluctant to share information, an activist of Sindh Indigenous Rights Alliance and resident of Kathor area, Abdul Hafeez, said the BTK guards along with police tried to destroy the crops in Kamal Khan Jokhio Goth on Friday morning but the locals put up resistance and forced them to abandon the attempt.

However, the armed private guards accompanied by police both in uniform and civilian clothes returned to the scene again after Friday prayers and started destroying the crops with bulldozers, according to Hafeez.

Around 100 residents put up resistance, and as soon as a local threw a stone towards the BTK personnel, the guards opened “straight fire” at the villagers.

At least one villager, Shaukat Khaskheli, sustained a bullet injury, while another suffered minor injuries.The guards allegedly took away the injured villager and 3-4 other locals with them, Hafeez said.