Man in uniform martyred, three injured in blast

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A radio controlled explosion targeting the security personnel in North Waziristan agency Sunday morning left a man in uniform martyred and three others seriously wounded.

‘A bomb disposal unit of the security forces was targeted while they were defusing an explosive device in Datta Khel area of the North Waziristan agency Sunday morning, resulting in the Shahadat of a uniformed official while three others sustained serious wounds”, the local officials said.

Security personnel injured in the first blast were shifted to Combined Military Hospital Bannu for treatment where there condition was stated as stable. The explosion occurred when a routine curfew was imposed in the area.

The incident was followed by another explosion a few hours later in Miran shah, headquarters of North Waziristan Agency. No casualties were reported in the second explosion.

The security forces kicked of search and net operation in the region as the culprits escaped. A vast area of North Waziristan agency has been cleared of the militants as a result of Pakistan Army supervised successful Operation Zarb-e-Azb but still there are a few pockets where the insurgents offer resistance and launch offensives against the security forces off and on.