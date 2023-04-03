Man impersonating Pakistan Army Major arrested with huge cache of drugs near PAF Risalpur

PESHAWAR – Law enforcers in the country’s northwestern region arrested a man impersonating a Pakistan Army officer dressed in an armed forces uniform in an attempt to peddle a huge cache of drugs.

Excise department officials along with the help of local cops conducted an operation on a tip-off and chased the vehicle. A team tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver attempted to escape while transporting 60kg of marijuana.

Officials said they managed to stop the vehicle near Risalpur. The driver identified himself as Major Iqbal Ali, and when his vehicle was checked, officials unearthed a huge cache of drugs.

The drugs were reportedly packed in multiple sacks and were transported in a vehicle with tinted glasses and a government number plate. As officials started probing, it turned out that the man was not an armed forces personnel but a drug smuggler.

Nowshera KP:

Excise Police Station Mardan Region in an Intelligence based operation in Nowshera, arrested a Fake Major. The Person / Fake Major Iqbal Ali, son of Farman Ali, a resident of Abbottabad, who was dressed in the uniform of the Pakistan Army, was arrested while… pic.twitter.com/gVYWd5zliY — Eagle Eye PSF (@zarrar_11PSF) April 2, 2023

During interrogation, the culprit identified as Iqbal Ali, a resident of Abbottabad, confessed to smuggling several caches of drugs to Punjab.

Later, officials also shared his confession video.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against him for smuggling, damaging government property, and defaming armed forces and further proceedings are underway.