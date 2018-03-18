Man immolates wife over petty issue

Bhakkar

A man allegedly killed his wife by setting her on fire over a petty issue in a suburban area of the Bhakkar district of Punjab province on Saturday. Faizullah poured petrol over his wife and set her ablaze after a heated quarrel in Panjgirain area. As a result, 90 per cent of her body suffered burn wounds. The victim was rushed to Nishter Hospital, Multan where she succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased woman, identified as Saeeda, had come to her parents’ house to inquire after the health of her ailing grandmother. She wanted to stay one more day with her parents, but her husband insisted on taking her back home. Upon her refusal, Faizullah got infuriated and set fire to his wife after pouring petrol over her. He managed to flee from the scene and is said to have gone into hiding after her death.

Meanwhile, the local police registered a case against the suspect and began a search operation to arrest him. The District Police Officer Bhakkar has taken notice of the killing of the woman and directed the police to ensure that the culprit is brought to book.—NNI