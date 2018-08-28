Man held in mega corruption case

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has arrested an accused, involved in a mega corruption case.

According to the NAB, following the instructions of NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal for ensuring arrest of all Proclaimed Offenders (POs), the NAB Lahore officials on a tip off about presence of accused Fakhar Islam, conducted a raid at Kasur area and arrested him.

The NAB Lahore had been probing corruption case against former Land Acquisition Collector (LAC) Mian Abdul Rauf and others over allegation of purchasing land at Ferozpur Road in ‘Kahna Seloki’ area allegedly at exorbitant rates which caused a loss worth Rs 14 billion (approx). The NAB Lahore has so far arrested 17 accused involved in said case, whereas, accused Fakhar Islam was declared proclaimed offender in 2016.

During the course of investigation, it was revealed that Rs 1.8 million had been transferred into accused Fakhar Islam’s personal account as an alleged transaction in the wake of bogus sale and purchase of Land in ‘Kahna Seloki’ for development project.

The NAB officials have also obtained physical remand of the accused till September 4, 2018 by producing him before the Accountability Court.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp