Man held for torturing minor domestic worker

A man who allegedly subjected a minor domestic worker to brutal torture and electric shocks here in the city’s Samina Sadaat town has been arrested, said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s focal person on Digital Media, Azhar Mashwani.

The development came after Buzdar noted with concern a viral social media video detailing the torture she bore. According to the caption shared alongside the clip, “tyrant landlord Mian Kaleem Hafeez Qureshi in Samina Sadaat brutally tortured an innocent girl working in the house”.

“Apart from continuously hitting the girl with sticks, she was also subjected to electric shocks. Her only ‘crime’ was that she lost Rs30,” the caption added.

Buzdar had sought a report from the D G Khan regional police officer. The chief minister had ordered that the culprit be immediately arrested.

He also instructed the district commissioner to have the minor girl treated at a medical facility.

Mashwani, in an update about the case, said the young girl’s parents did not wish to register FIR over the matter after which the police became a complainant in the case.

According to the FIR, the minor girl is six to seven years old. The case has been registered under Section 328-A (cruelty to a child) of the Pakistan Penal Code.