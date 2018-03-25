Man held for allegedly raping girl

Rawalpindi

Police on Saturday booked a man for allegedly subjecting a girl to sexual assault after making her swallow intoxicant in Rawalpindi. Police said suspect Usman allegedly raped the girl after making her ingest intoxicant-laced drink in the city’s Dhok Kala Khan.

A medical examination of the victim girl established that she had been subjected to sexual abuse, a police official said.

He said the suspect had been taken into custody after registration of a case against him. Earlier, a minor girl was allegedly subjected to sexual assault by a prayer leader in the town of Raiwind.

Police said Naila, aged 7, was recovered from the residence of the prayer leader in critical condition and was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention. A case has been filed by the victim’s father alleging that the prayer leader, Ghulam Mustafa, subject the minor to sexual assault.

The victim’s father, Muhammad Iqbal, said that his daughter went to the local seminary for her daily Holy Quran recitation classes in the morning. However, she did not return home which made her family worried and they went to find her.

He said that they heard the minor girl’s screams from the prayer leader’s residence, and they barged into his house. The prayer leader fled after climbing the back wall into the nearby fields and has not been arrested yet.—INP