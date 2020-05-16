Man held for aerial firing

Staff Reporter

The police here on Friday arrested a man on charges of resorting to aerial firing and recovered weapon and ammunition from his possession.

According to police, on a tip off, the airport police held an accused namely Fazal Subhan for resorting to aerial firing.

A case has been registered against the accused. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police and said strict action must be taken against the anti social elements.

No one would be allowed to violate rule of law, he added.