Man guns down wife, mother-in-law

Faisalabad

A pitiless man gunned down his wife, mother-in-law and injured a sister-in-law upon refusal to allow his disgruntled wife to go with him here on Sunday.

Police said that a man visited house of in-laws located in Ashrafabad area of Faisalabad to take back his wife staying with her parents over domestic disputes and differences with the husband.

However, the in-laws refused to send the woman along with the husband due to which he got furious and opened straight fire at them. As result of firing, his wife and mother-in-law were killed on the spot and a sister-in-law sustained bullet wounds.

The accused fled the scene after committing dual murder. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.—INP