Gojra

A man was gunned downed by his brother over domestic disputes and the culprit escaped the scene here on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Saman Zar Colony, Gojra where an accused after exchange of hot words over domestic disputes shot dead his real brother.

The culprit fled the scene after committing the crime and the body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police after registering a case against the murderer of brother have started raids for his arrest.—INP

