City Reporter

An unidentified man drowned and died after he fell into a water tank in the metropolis on Monday, rescue sources said.

The incident took place in Mehran Town of Karachi where a man slipped and fell into deep water tank and drowned before he could be rescued.

The body was later fished out and shifted to hospital for postmortem where identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained.

Share on: WhatsApp