Multan

A man has been arrested by the police from the city’s Basti Malook area for drowning her differently-abled daughter in a canal, on Monday. According to the police, Riaz, a father of four, said that after his wife passed away six months ago, it had become difficult for him to take care of her visually-impaired and physically challenged daughter. Police have quoted accused Riaz’s statement in the FIR, filed by the child’s paternal grandfather.—INP