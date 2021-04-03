Man disguises himself as govt employees held

Our Correspondent Hassanabdal

Hassanabdal Police have arrested the accused who posed as government employees by wearing “green number plates” and “blue flashers”.

According to details, Attock District Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani special on instructions, Hassanabdal Police have started cracking down on those posing as government employees by putting up green number plates and blue flashers.

In this regard, Circle Hassanabdal Police under the leadership of DSP Raja Fayyaz-ul-Haq A team of Circle Hassanabdal under the supervision of Hassanabdal Police Station, SHO Saddar Hassanabdal Police Station, arrested 03 accused for posing as government officials by putting up green number plates and blue flashers.