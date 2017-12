Quetta

A man died and another sustained injuries in a collision between container and motorbike in Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Tuesday. According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere on motorcycle when a vehicle hit them which coming from opposite direction due to over-speeding at Dar Kahla area near Wadh.

As a result, one Abdul Samad died on the spot while another Muhammad Karim received injuries.—APP