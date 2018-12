Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A man died in road accident on Friday during a collision of car and rikshaw due to fog at Pasrur Road.

According to Rescue 1122, Zahid (26) on his way in a Rikshaw when it collided with another Rikshaw and than hit a car due to fog near Khoi Stop at Pasrur Road. As a result, Zahid received severe head injuries and died on the spot.

